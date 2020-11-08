By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BUTLER (KDKA) – The sixth grade at Holy Sepulcher School in Butler will move to virtual learning for the next two weeks due to a positive case of coronavirus.

According to the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh, the school was notified that a person associated with the class had tested positive for COVID-19.

Only the sixth grade will move to virtual learning, after consulting with the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the decision was made not to close the building.

“Please know we are taking the above action as the health and well-being of our students, staff, and families is of utmost importance to us. I know this is a challenge for families and greatly appreciate their patience, flexibility, and support as we continue to work hard to navigate through these challenging times,” said Ashley Bauer, principal.