By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) – The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh has announced that Holy Spirit Academy and Preschool will move to remote learning due to two people associated with the school testing positive for coronavirus.

Students will learn online through Thanksgiving break and will return to the classroom on Tuesday, December 1.

“We certainly prefer to stay with face-to-face instruction, but we are mindful of the increasing risks to students and staff with the rise in cases in the area. We have an excellent online learning program that will allow students to continue their quality education without missing a beat. We are grateful to our families for their patience and understanding in these difficult times,” said Ed Sharbaugh, principal.