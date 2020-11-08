Comments
WAYNESBURG, Pa. (AP) — A man shot in the ankle by a western Pennsylvania police officer and later found with heroin and cocaine on his person 3 1/2 years ago has been sentenced to six years in prison.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that a federal judge imposed the sentence Friday on 35-year-old Julius Hurt, who pleaded guilty in February to violating federal gun and drug laws.
Authorities said a Waynesburg officer chased the suspect in May 2017, and they allege Hurt pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at the officer, who fired.
Authorities said two loaded guns fell next to Hurt as he collapsed.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
You must log in to post a comment.