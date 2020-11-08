ELECTION RESULTS:Joe Biden Elected 46th President Of The United States
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was injured after a shooting in Perry South early Sunday morning, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

Pittsburgh Police responded to a shooting outside of a business on the 2600 block of Perrysville Avenue around 2:45 a.m. Sunday.

They say that a man with a gunshot wound transported himself privately to a hospital, but his current condition is unknown.

At this time, there are no other known victims.

Pittsburgh Police continue to investigate.

