By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Conroy Facility’s closure is being extended for another week due to a staff member testing positive for Coronavirus.

Pittsburgh Public Schools previously announced on Monday that the Pittsburgh Conroy Education Center, Conroy Early Childhood Center and the Early Childhood Administrative Offices were being closed for the week for cleaning.

The buildings were set to reopen on November 9 but that closure is being extended for an additional week after another staff member has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Students are now expected to return to the facility on November 16.

A letter with the entirety of details communicated by the district was sent to families and parents that said the following:

Good Evening Pittsburgh Conroy Families,

This is the Pittsburgh Public Schools with a COVID-19 alert. Today, we received confirmation that a Pittsburgh Conroy staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee was last in the building on October 27th. While the building has been cleaned, out of an abundance of caution, and at the District’s physician’s advice, we will extend the current closure and reopen the school on Monday, November 16th. This extended closure will provide additional time for extensive contact tracing to occur. While we understand this news may be disappointing, the health and safety of our students, family and staff is our number one priority. We look forward to welcoming back students on November 16th.