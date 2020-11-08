Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
DALLAS (KDKA) – After throwing a touchdown pass to James Washington, Ben Roethlisberger left the game with a knee injury.
The Steelers have said that Ben was taken to the locker room for evaluation and he is expected to return.
A few plays prior to the touchdown, Roethlisberger was hit after a pass and appeared to injure his left knee. He finished the drive and then went to the locker room for evaluation.
Mason Rudolph took over at quarterback for the final offensive possession of the first half.
