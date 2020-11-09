Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was shot in the leg in Larimer on Monday.
Police and EMS responded to a call for a man shot on the 6500 block of Winslow Street around 7 p.m. First responders found the victim, who was conscious and alert while being treated.
He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. Police say there were no other victims on the scene.
Police are investigating.
