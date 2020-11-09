ELECTION RESULTS:Joe Biden Elected 46th President Of The United States
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was shot in the leg in Larimer on Monday.

Police and EMS responded to a call for a man shot on the 6500 block of Winslow Street around 7 p.m. First responders found the victim, who was conscious and alert while being treated.

He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. Police say there were no other victims on the scene.

Police are investigating.

