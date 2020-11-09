(KDKA)- The Steelers remained unbeaten on Sunday, squeaking out a 24-19 win over the Dallas Cowboys to improve to 8-0 on the season, the best start in franchise history. While the main focus is of course on the team’s perfect record through nine weeks, head coach Mike Tomlin also accomplished a bit of NFL history Sunday. With the team’s eighth win of the year, this marks the 14th straight non-losing season for the Steelers under Tomlin tying an NFL record for the longest such streak to start a coaching career.

At 8-0, Mike Tomlin has clinched another non-losing season. Tomlin's streak of 14 straight non-losing seasons is tied for the longest by a head coach to start his career in NFL history 👏 (via @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/1RQ9FwLWoA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 9, 2020

The only other coach to accomplish that feat in NFL history is Marty Schottenheimer, who split his 14 straight non-losing seasons between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs from 1984 through 1997.

The Steelers are now 141-74-1 in Tomlin’s tenure as head coach. With last week’s win over the Baltimore Ravens, Tomlin passed Tony Dungy for the most wins all-time by a Black head coach. Now, Tomlin is 22nd on the career wins list at 141. He is three wins away from passing Marv Levy for 21st on the all-time list. If the team were to go undefeated, Tomlin would tie former Steelers coach Bill Cowher on the all-time wins list with 149.