By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after one person was shot and killed on the North Side.
Homicide detectives are on Brighton Road at Davis Avenue on Monday for the shooting death. Police say the victim is in his mid to late 20s.
Pittsburgh Public Safety says Brighton Road is currently closed as the investigation continues.
ALERT: Police are investigating a confirmed shooting death on Brighton Road at Davis Avenue. Brighton is closed while Violent Crime and Mobile Crime units investigate. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/8GwMVhJTGJ
— Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) November 9, 2020
