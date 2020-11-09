ELECTION RESULTS:Joe Biden Elected 46th President Of The United States
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Brighton Road, Davis Avenue, Local TV, North Side, Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after one person was shot and killed on the North Side.

(Photo Credit: NewsChopper2)

Homicide detectives are on Brighton Road at Davis Avenue on Monday for the shooting death. Police say the victim is in his mid to late 20s.

Pittsburgh Public Safety says Brighton Road is currently closed as the investigation continues.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

Comments