By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NORTH HUNTINGDON (KDKA) — The Norwin School District has implemented a modified lockdown after being advised of a threat to the community by the North Huntingdon Township Police Department.

Shortly after 8:00 a.m., dispatchers told KDKA that a police incident was taking place along Crestwood Drive.

KDKA’s news crew at the scene witnessed police along with SWAT officers communicating with a man inside a home via a bullhorn.

The district’s K-4 buildings have been placed on a two hour delay with a potential for closure and say that students should not report to bus stops.

The district says that all students riding to the Middle School and Hillcrest have safely entered the building and the buildings are in modified lockdown.

Parents are not able to drop off or pick up any students during a modified lockdown.

According to the district, a modified lockdown can be described as:

Modified Lockdown is initiated to isolate students and staff inside the school from a potential danger outside the school. A Modified Lockdown means that normal instructional activities within the building continue as much as possible; however, no outside events, field trips or outside activities, including recess, occur unless explicitly cleared by School Administration. While in Modified Lockdown, entry and exit to the school will be prohibited. Parents/guardians are not to report to the school during a Modified Lockdown. The District will not dismiss any students until the event is cleared by law enforcement. Factual information will be provided to parents and community members when available and appropriate for release. If a situation is not resolved prior to dismissal, students and staff may remain in the building until the situation is cleared by law enforcement. Students will receive necessary accommodations and information appropriate to their age/grade level while remaining in a building after dismissal.

The district says it will communicate updates to parents and families as it becomes available.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.