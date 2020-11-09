Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – PA CareerLink’s Allegheny County offices will be temporarily closed because of the county’s increasing coronavirus cases.
Starting Monday, PA Career Link’s downtown and Forest Hills locations are closed to the public until Allegheny County’s coronavirus cases can decrease to an average below 10 cases per 100,000 individuals.
They’ll continue to provide virtual services offered since mid-March, which include adult education classes, career counseling and job search assistance.
On Monday, Allegheny County reported a two-day total of 530 new coronavirus case.
People are encouraged to go online or call either 412-552-7100 or 412-436-2225 to learn more.
