By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Amid a spike in coronavirus cases, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine says we all have to do our part if we want things to get better.

“This is a sobering look at reality. COVID-19 continues to impact our state and our country,” Dr. Levine said during a press conference Monday.

This after the state reported its highest-ever number of new coronavirus cases at 4,035 on Saturday. Dr. Levine said the cases aren’t just rising because they’re doing more testing, and pointed to the state’s rising percent-positivity, which sits at 7% statewide compared to 6% last week.

“We all need to take steps to prevent the spread of this virus and if we don’t, we put ourselves, our families and our communities and our health systems at risk,” Dr. Levine said.

She urged Pennsylvanians to answer the calls of contact tracers, who she said will leave a voicemail if people don’t answer their phone.

“More and more people are not providing the information we need as part of our case investigations,” Dr. Levine said.

She went on to say, “I cannot stress enough how absolutely critical this information is and how important it is to answer the call and participate fully in the case investigation and contact tracing process.”

Dr. Levine also encouraged Pennsylvanians to wear a mask, social distance and download the Pa. COVID-19 Alert app.