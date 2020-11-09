By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto says if the city doesn’t get aid from Washington, more than 600 employees will lose their jobs.

The $564 million operating budget proposed by Mayor Peduto Monday doesn’t include tax increases and the mayor’s office says it tries to avoid laying off and furloughing city employees.

Because of coronavirus, the mayor’s office says Pittsburgh has been forced to spend almost all of the $120 fund balance that had been built up over the past seven years, and they’re now seeking federal aid. Without it, they say about 634 city employees will lose their jobs.

The mayor’s office says the proposed budget also shifts some funding and responsibilities from police to the new Health, Safety and Violence Prevention Initiative.

“We are not defunding the police, but are re-funding our communities,” Mayor Peduto said.

City council will begin virtual budget hearings starting Nov. 18, with preliminary votes starting Dec. 14. A final vote will take place Dec. 21.

