PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers say one of their players has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The organization has not released the players name, but say that person has been put on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 List today.

He is now in self-quarantine and the team is completing contact tracing.

They issued this statement Monday afternoon:

“The Steelers were informed this morning that a player has tested positive for COVID-19. The player immediately was self-quarantined, and the organization continues to be in the NFL’s Intensive Protocol. We have been in contact with the NFL and medical advisors to complete the necessary contact tracing. The player will be placed on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 List today.

“The health and safety of our players, coaches and staff members remain our highest priority.”

The Steelers played the Dallas Cowboys just yesterday, staying undefeated with a win.

Last week, a staff member with the team tested positive for COVID-19. The team says he is also in quarantine.

