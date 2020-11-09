PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another comfortable day in paradise is expected today with high temperatures back in the mid-70’s.

Yesterday, Pittsburgh saw a high temperature of 74°, just two degrees off of tying the record high.

The area did set records in:

Morgantown (78° — previous record of 76° in 1879) Wheeling (77° — previous record of 76° in 1945) DuBois (73º — previous record of 68° in 2011)



I have Pittsburgh again close to setting a record high today (previous record high of 76°) and I am forecasting Pittsburgh hitting a record on Tuesday with a forecast high of 75° (previous record high of 73°).

So when does this warm weather move on? Temperatures come back down to closer to normal on Wednesday as a cool front slides through.

The weather for the rest of the week will be more seasonal with highs in the mid-50s on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

I think high temperatures on Wednesday and Sunday will likely hit the 60’s, but obviously nowhere close to highs that we are currently dealing with.

Just a note, as the front comes through, we will see some rain showers rolling through.

The rain will stick around through the Wednesday morning commute.

