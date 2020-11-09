PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The counting of votes will continue today across Pennsylvania and the country.

President-elect Joe Biden is moving ahead with his planning even as President Trump vows to fight the announced results of the election in court.

So what do people in Pittsburgh want to see President Trump do?

We took that question to Market Square in Downtown Pittsburgh and got these responses.

“What any normal president would do, step out of the office on January 20.”

“Follow the vote, if the vote is for Biden, it’s time to step down, and I’m a Trump supporter. You follow the law. It’s what happens.”

“He may have some weaknesses, but one of his strengths is that he believes that America is a great country and that that we need to have a more unified country. “

“I think he should just accept what has happened, and leave.”

“I would like to see him just take a deep breath, and then accept what happens in the end.”

“He should fight it. I think people give up too easily, especially during election times and it’d be interesting to see what comes about it.”

“I really think he should just concede when the time comes. And it is coming, it’s definitely coming.”

“If he follows suit like all the other presidents we have, you lose you lose, you know man, step away. That’d be great.”

The same people were asked what they expect President Trump will do.

“He’s not going to walk away peacefully. Scary, it’s very scary for what this country is going to go through. I just hope he walks away.”

“ I think he will call for a recount. I think that he will push that lawsuit through and I mean he’s not a quitting man, he’s not going to quit, not at least peacefully.”

“Gosh, that’s a crap shoot isn’t it? I believe he will leave, whether it’s through guidance of his peers or colleagues or are maybe on his own, but I think he will leave.”

“I feel like he’s in his own world and he is going to say what he wants. Even though it might not swing in his way. This is America, he should accept the outcome.”

“I would like for him to walk away like a man, but I don’t think so. I’m just being honest I don’t think he gonna walk away and be alright with losing.”

Despite the uncertainty, there is one thing everyone agreed on. They are glad the election is over.