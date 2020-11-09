PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It has been nearly seven days since Election Day, but several local races have yet to be called.

Because Pennsylvania did not allow an early count of mail-in ballots and a large number of provisional ballots were cast on Election Day, perhaps that’s no surprise.

“We always thought this was going to be a close race. There’s no secret in that,” state Senate candidate Nicole Ziccarelli told KDKA political editor Jon Delano on Monday.

Ziccarelli, a New Kensington attorney and a Republican, is in a nailbiter with Pennsylvania Sen. Jim Brewster, a McKeesport Democrat. She leads the incumbent by about 400 votes.

“We want to make sure that every legal vote is counted. If there ever was a question before about how much your vote mattered, you can see it in this race,” says Ziccarelli.

As many as 2,000 to 3,000 votes remain uncounted in the 45th Senatorial, which stretches from the Mon Valley through Monroeville and into the Alle-Kiski Valley.

Some are re-do ballots from the mistaken ballots sent out in October and others are same-day provisional votes in both Allegheny and Westmoreland counties.

“We are excited and patiently waiting the final outcome,” says Ziccarelli.

Brewster was not available for comment.

In another close race, Republican Oakmont councilwoman Carrie DelRosso holds an 800-vote lead over PA Rep. Frank Dermody, the leader of the Democratic Party in the state House.

It’s not clear that enough votes are uncounted in the 33rd state House district to change the lead, but no candidate has claimed victory or conceded.

Both candidates were unavailable for comment, but DelRosso’s campaign said it will wait for a final tally before declaring victory.

Statewide, Attorney General Josh Shapiro won re-election and Republican Tim DeFoor is the new Auditor General. But incumbent Treasurer Joe Torsella, a Democrat, was losing by just one percent to Republican Stacy Garrity.

With perhaps 200,000 ballots still unprocessed across the Commonwealth, Torsella says he’s waiting for all the votes to be counted.

For live results of all election races in Pennsylvania, visit KDKA’s 2020 General Election results page.