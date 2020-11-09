Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — State police need help to find an endangered missing man.
Police say Daniel Fosbrink, 34, was last seen wearing blue jeans and possibly a green jacket in the area of Addison Borough and the Youghiogheny Dam.
He is 5-foot-8 with brown eyes, brown hair and a goatee. Police say to call 911 with any information.
