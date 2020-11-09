ELECTION RESULTS:Joe Biden Elected 46th President Of The United States
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — State police need help to find an endangered missing man.

(Photo Credit: State Police)

Police say Daniel Fosbrink, 34, was last seen wearing blue jeans and possibly a green jacket in the area of Addison Borough and the Youghiogheny Dam.

He is 5-foot-8 with brown eyes, brown hair and a goatee. Police say to call 911 with any information.

