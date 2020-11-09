Comments
You may have noticed that JP Roofing FAN N’ATION was pre-empted last week due to the election coverage. But you can still catch our FAN CAVE AWARDS SPECIAL EDITION at a special time this Saturday!
Tune in Saturday, NOVEMBER 14 at 12:00 pm on KDKA-TV or live stream on CBSN Pittsburgh on KDKA.com. You can also watch an encore episode later that evening at 11:30 pm on Pittsburgh’s CW! Set your DVRs…You won’t want to miss it!
Follow us for more show updates:
You must log in to post a comment.