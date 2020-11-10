Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A young man accused of damaging a police car during riots in downtown Pittsburgh this spring will stand trial.
Brian Bartels was in court Tuesday morning for a preliminary hearing.
On May 30, Brian Bartels allegedly spray painting the letter “A” on a Pittsburgh Police cruiser before jumping on the hood of the car, spraying more paint on it and stomping the windshield.
That’s when federal prosecutors say several people began to join him. Bartels allegedly jumped off the hood then tried to break the passenger side window of the vehicle.
In September he pleaded guilty in federal court to obstructing law enforcement during civil disorder.
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
You must log in to post a comment.