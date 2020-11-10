CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Attributes Sharp Rise In Cases To Community Spread From Halloween Celebrations
He's accused of spray painting a police car before someone set it on fire.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A young man accused of damaging a police car during riots in downtown Pittsburgh this spring will stand trial.

Brian Bartels was in court Tuesday morning for a preliminary hearing.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

On May 30, Brian Bartels allegedly spray painting the letter “A” on a Pittsburgh Police cruiser before jumping on the hood of the car, spraying more paint on it and stomping the windshield.

That’s when federal prosecutors say several people began to join him. Bartels allegedly jumped off the hood then tried to break the passenger side window of the vehicle.

Photo Credit: City of Pittsburgh Police

In September he pleaded guilty in federal court to obstructing law enforcement during civil disorder.

