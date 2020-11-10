Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One person is dead after being found with a gunshot wound to the head in East Liberty.
Pittsburgh police say they responded to 911 calls for a person shot in the 5700 block of Rippey Street just after 11 a.m. Tuesday.
When officers arrived, they were directed inside a home where they found a female who’d been shot in the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.
Detectives arrived to process the evidence, and according to police, the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.
The body was taken to the medical examiner’s office. No identity has been released, and there was no immediate information on suspects or arrests.
