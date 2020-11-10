By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Romaine lettuce is under recall once again due to potential E. coli contamination.

According to the FDA, Tanimura & Antle Inc. is recalling its packaged single-head romaine lettuce.

The FDA says a random sample of the product collected and analyzed by the Michigan Department of Agriculture found the possible contamination.

Nearly 3,400 cartons of the potentially affected product were shipped out across the country — including to Ohio.

The other states include Alaska, Oregon, California, Massachusetts, Texas, Arkansas, Oklaoma, Indiana, Nebraska, Missouri, Tennessee, Wisconsin, New Mexico, South Carolina, Washington, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia and Illinois. Puerto Rico is also included.

The recalled lettuce has a “packed on” date of 10/15/2020 or 10/16/2020 with UPC number 0-27918-20314-9.

Tanimura & Antle Inc. says it is “unlikely” that the romaine is still at retailers but anyone who bought it should throw it away immediately.

So far there have not been any illnesses linked to the recall.

E. coli can cause diarrhea and sometimes more serious illnesses.

For more information on this recall, visit the FDA’s website here.