By: KDKA-TV Digital Producer Heather Lang

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Animal Friends is hosting an adoption special in honor of Veterans Day.

The animal shelter is waiving adoption fees and offering other specials for any veteran who would like to be matched with a companion animal today, Wednesday and Thursday.

Any veteran wishing to adopt simply needs to show their military ID or a DD 214 form.

From there, the vet can meet with an Animal Friends Adoption Counselor who will help them find the best pet for their household.

Adoption fees are being waived on all their animals including dogs, cats and rabbits. All adoptable animals are up-to-date on current vaccinations, spayed or neutered and microchipped.

In addition, any veteran who adopts will get a special care package for their new pet and a 15% discount at the shelter’s store.

Animal Friends is open right now by appointment only.

If you would like to schedule an appointment to meet the animals, call 412-847-7002 or email AdoptionInfo@ThinkingOutsideTheCage.org.

To see all of the pets available for adoption at Animal Friends, visit their website here.

