By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Giant Eagle is looking to hire 600 people.
The company is looking to fill 600 permanent full and part-time jobs across their Pittsburg-area Giant Eagle and Market District stores.
Socially-distant in-person hiring events at more than two dozen local locations will be held Nov. 9-13 from 1-6 p.m. People can meet with recruits and have the opportunity for same-day job offers. Masks will be required.
If you’re interested, visit jobs.gianteagle.com/recruiting-events.
