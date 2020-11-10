CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Attributes Sharp Rise In Cases To Community Spread From Halloween Celebrations
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Giant Eagle is holding socially-distant in-person hiring events at 28 local locations.
Filed Under:Giant Eagle, Hiring, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Giant Eagle is looking to hire 600 people.

The company is looking to fill 600 permanent full and part-time jobs across their Pittsburg-area Giant Eagle and Market District stores.

Socially-distant in-person hiring events at more than two dozen local locations will be held Nov. 9-13 from 1-6 p.m. People can meet with recruits and have the opportunity for same-day job offers. Masks will be required.

If you’re interested, visit jobs.gianteagle.com/recruiting-events.

Comments