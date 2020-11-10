CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Attributes Sharp Rise In Cases To Community Spread From Halloween Celebrations
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed outside the Bedford Dwellings in the Hill District.

Police found the 33-year-old victim lying in the street on Chauncey Drive on Tuesday night. There were no other victims at the scene.

A police spokesperson told KDKA that there is a large police presence in the area because a crowd has gathered at the scene.

