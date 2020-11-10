PITTSBURGH (AP/KDKA) — A man has pleaded guilty to an aggravated assault charge in connection with a fight and shots fired at a western Pennsylvania mall last year.

Brandon Noel, 23, of McKeesport entered the plea Tuesday in Allegheny County Court as part of a plea deal in which prosecutors agreed to withdraw other charges including attempted murder.

Prosecutors said the plea deal doesn’t include any agreement on sentencing, which is scheduled Jan. 28.

Authorities said two groups of males began fighting at the Monroeville Mall in April 2019, and the brawl spilled outside. They allege that Noel pulled a gun and about 14 shots were fired, but no injuries were reported.

The mall was placed on lockdown and later evacuated. Bullet holes were found in a Macy’s department store entrance door and shell casings were outside.

The shooting wasn’t the only incident of gunfire at the Monroeville Mall in the recent years.

In September 2019, two men were charged after shots were fired in the parking lot outside a movie theater.

Just last month, a 20-year-old was killed in a shooting outside the Party City store at the mall.

The operator of the Monroeville Mall filed for bankruptcy last week.

(TM and © Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)