By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — New legislation would provide more than $3 million in aid to organizations helping Pittsburgh residents through the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Bill Peduto’s administration has introduced the plan to increase Community Development Block Grant line items.

The money would come from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, and go to several local organizations.

Those include the food pantries, the URA and more:

• $2 million to the Urban Redevelopment Authority for rental assistance under its Housing Stabilization Program

• $250,000 to Bryn Mawr/East Hills Affordable Housing Preservation

• $281,171 to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank

• $281,171 to the Jewish Family and Community Services Food Pantry

• $300,000 to 412 Food Rescue for Meals for Low-Income Residents

This is the third round of CARES Act funding.

