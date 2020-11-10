By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Pennsylvania is again reporting a record high number of new coronavirus cases. The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 4,361 new cases of Coronavirus and 62 additional deaths Tuseday.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 238,657 since Monday’s report, according to the state’s data. Tuesday’s increase is the highest-ever daily increase of cases.

The health department is reminding Pennsylvanians that mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. “Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19,” the department says.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The statewide death toll has risen to 9,086.

There are 2,470,785 patients across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there are 27,924 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 5,902 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 33,826 cases. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 5,922 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 13,036 of total cases are among state health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

