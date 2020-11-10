PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Record high heat is possible again today for communities across Western Pennsylvania.

For places like DuBois, today will likely be the fourth straight record setting day.

For Pittsburgh, this will likely be the first day over this warm stretch with a new record being set. I have Pittsburgh’s high coming in at 76 degrees.

The record high for today is 73º.

Skies will be sunny through the day today with light winds coming in from the south.

Noon temperatures will be near 70 degrees.

Just after midnight, rain showers will begin to roll in.

The front won’t arrive until near noon, this means Wednesday high temperatures will be near 70 degrees as winds pick up.

Temperatures will begin to fall though during the afternoon and will continue to fall through the overnight hours.

By the time we wake up on Thursday morning, temperatures will be back to near their seasonal norms.

The cold really settles in on Friday and Saturday with highs about where you’d expect for this time of the year.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)