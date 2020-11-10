PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Temperatures are soaring and Pittsburgh has reached a new record high temperature today.
The record high for Nov. 10 was 73 degrees.
KDKA Meteorologist Kristin Emery says we were already at 70 degrees before noon and we hit 75 degrees just before 2 p.m.
WE DID IT! In the record books for Pittsburgh today as we’re already at 74 degrees! @KDKA https://t.co/6jx3IAl9VR
— Kristin Emery (@KristinEmery) November 10, 2020
We saw four more record highs across the tri-state area on Monday, but Pittsburgh missed tying the record by just one degree.
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Today, Emery says we will soar into the mid- to upper-80s across the region before clouds roll in late tonight ahead of an approaching cold front.
That front will spread rain across Southwestern Pennsylvania on Wednesday, starting very early in the morning and lasting through dinnertime.
That will give us a chance to pick up a half an inch to one inch of rain. The heaviest amounts will be south and east of Pittsburgh.
After that, we clear out and cool down to more seasonable highs in the 50s and close to 60 through the weekend, with the next chance of rain later Sunday.
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
You must log in to post a comment.