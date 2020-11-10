CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Attributes Sharp Rise In Cases To Community Spread From Halloween Celebrations
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The record high for Nov. 10 was 73 degrees in Pittsburgh. By 2 p.m., we hit 75 degrees.By Kristin Emery
Filed Under:Kristin Emery, Local TV, Pittsburgh Weather, Temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Temperatures are soaring and Pittsburgh has reached a new record high temperature today.

The record high for Nov. 10 was 73 degrees.

KDKA Meteorologist Kristin Emery says we were already at 70 degrees before noon and we hit 75 degrees just before 2 p.m.

We saw four more record highs across the tri-state area on Monday, but Pittsburgh missed tying the record by just one degree.

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Today, Emery says we will soar into the mid- to upper-80s across the region before clouds roll in late tonight ahead of an approaching cold front.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

That front will spread rain across Southwestern Pennsylvania on Wednesday, starting very early in the morning and lasting through dinnertime.

That will give us a chance to pick up a half an inch to one inch of rain. The heaviest amounts will be south and east of Pittsburgh.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

After that, we clear out and cool down to more seasonable highs in the 50s and close to 60 through the weekend, with the next chance of rain later Sunday.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

Comments