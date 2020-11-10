ELECTION RESULTS:Joe Biden Elected 46th President Of The United States
The candy pokes fun at the road conditions in Western Pa.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One thing that Pittsburghers hate is potholes.

Soon, you’ll be able to start feeling them when traveling across Western Pa. roadways.

With pothole season soon to be upon us, a new treat is poking fun at our rocky roads.

(Courtesy: Roberts Communication USA)

Pittsburgh Yinzer Greetings and Sarris Candies are teaming up to create ‘Pittsburgh Pothole Filler.’

It’s dark chocolate covered popcorn — and kind of looks like what you’d use to fill potholes.

You can pick up your own box at Sarris Candies and other local grocery stores.

