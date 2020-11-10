Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One thing that Pittsburghers hate is potholes.
Soon, you’ll be able to start feeling them when traveling across Western Pa. roadways.
With pothole season soon to be upon us, a new treat is poking fun at our rocky roads.
Pittsburgh Yinzer Greetings and Sarris Candies are teaming up to create ‘Pittsburgh Pothole Filler.’
It’s dark chocolate covered popcorn — and kind of looks like what you’d use to fill potholes.
You can pick up your own box at Sarris Candies and other local grocery stores.
