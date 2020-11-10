By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Republican Stacy Garrity has declared victory over incumbent Democrat Joe Torsella in the race for Pennsylvania treasurer, which has yet to be called by the Associated Press.

The state treasurer is the custodian of over $120 billion, managing and investing part of it. This year, Republican businesswoman Stacy Garrity took on incumbent Democrat Joe Torsella, who ran for reelection.

Garrity released a statement Tuesday afternoon declaring victory, and Torsella shortly after posted a video to Twitter.

“Stacy Garrity and I disagreed about a lot during this campaign. But the campaign’s over. So, a little while ago, I called her to offer not just my congratulations, but also any help she might need as she prepares to inherit this important job,” Torsella says.

“After all, I may not be a constitutional officer of the Commonwealth after January, but I will still be a taxpayer, which means I’ll have a stake in Stacy’s success just like every other Pennsylvanian.”

A press release says Garrity is focused on spotlighting government spending and seeing that it doesn’t spend more than it has.

“I’m truly honored by the faith Pennsylvanians have placed in me, and I promise not to let them down. In the Army, we lived by the most fundamental American values – honesty, integrity and selfless service – and I think Harrisburg can use some of those values,” Garrity said in a statement.

“As treasurer, I will focus on holding government accountable for all taxpayers and making sure the treasurer’s office works for all Pennsylvanians, regardless of party.

The Associated Press hasn’t called the race yet, but as of 3:25 p.m. with 98.15% of precincts reporting, Torsella trailed by more than 76,000 votes.