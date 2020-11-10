By: KDKA-TV New Staff

HEPMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are trying to identify someone who allegedly stole an ice cream cake and box of Dilly Bars from a Westmoreland County Dairy Queen.

State police put out a call for help on social media Tuesday.

Burglary Dairy Queen Hempfield Twp 10/17/20 0429 hours. The below pictured broken into locked freezers and stole an ice cream cake and box of Dilly Bars.

Anyone w/ info contact PSP GBG 724-832-3288. pic.twitter.com/Y144uNVELB — Troopers Steve Limani & Cliff Greenfield (@PSPTroopAPIO) November 10, 2020

They say the burglary happened at the Dairy Queen in Hempfield Township in the early morning hours of Oct. 17.

According to police, a person captured on camera allegedly broke into locked freezers and took an ice cream cake and a box of Dilly Bars.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police Greensburg at 724-832-3288.

