Police say the alleged burglary took place at the Hempfield Township Dairy Queen in the early morning hours of Oct. 17.
Filed Under:Burglary, Dairy Queen, Hempfield Township, Local TV, State Police, Westmoreland County

By: KDKA-TV New Staff

HEPMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are trying to identify someone who allegedly stole an ice cream cake and box of Dilly Bars from a Westmoreland County Dairy Queen.

State police put out a call for help on social media Tuesday.

They say the burglary happened at the Dairy Queen in Hempfield Township in the early morning hours of Oct. 17.

According to police, a person captured on camera allegedly broke into locked freezers and took an ice cream cake and a box of Dilly Bars.

(Photo: Troopers Steve Limani & Cliff Greenfield/Twitter)

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police Greensburg at 724-832-3288.

