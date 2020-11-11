CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reporting 366 More Cases And 5 More Deaths, Including A Patient In Their 20s
The Allegheny Co. Health Dept issues a COVID-19 update at 11 a.m.
Filed Under:Allegheny County Health Department, Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Pittsburgh, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health News, Local TV, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 366 new Coronavirus cases and five additional deaths including a patient in their 20s.

Of the newly reported cases, 269 are confirmed from 1,711 PCR tests. There are 97 probable cases.

“New cases range in age from 3 months to 96 years with a median age of 35 years,” the Health Department says. The dates of positive tests range from Oct. 30 to Nov. 10.

There have been 1,588 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of all the hospitalized patients, 395 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 149 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The county-wide death toll has reached 453. Of the five newly-reported deaths, two are associated with long-term care facilities.

The patient in their 20s has been the youngest to succumb to the virus so far in our area. Two of the other patients were in their 70s and the other two were in their 90s. The dates of death range from Oct. 20 to Nov. 5.

The Health Department says they have no further information to release on the individual in their 20s who died.

There have been 18,339 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

Health officials say, as of Tuesday’s report, 232,858 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

The Allegheny County Health Department is asking residents to follow these guidelines to help control the spread:

• Pick up the phone when a Health Department case investigator calls and answer their questions;
• As we spend more time indoors around others, keep physical distance and wear masks;
• Avoid parties and gatherings, even among your family and friends.

