By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 366 new Coronavirus cases and five additional deaths including a patient in their 20s.

Of the newly reported cases, 269 are confirmed from 1,711 PCR tests. There are 97 probable cases.

“New cases range in age from 3 months to 96 years with a median age of 35 years,” the Health Department says. The dates of positive tests range from Oct. 30 to Nov. 10.

There have been 1,588 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of all the hospitalized patients, 395 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 149 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The county-wide death toll has reached 453. Of the five newly-reported deaths, two are associated with long-term care facilities.

The patient in their 20s has been the youngest to succumb to the virus so far in our area. Two of the other patients were in their 70s and the other two were in their 90s. The dates of death range from Oct. 20 to Nov. 5.

The Health Department says they have no further information to release on the individual in their 20s who died.

There have been 18,339 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

This is the COVID-19 Daily Update from the Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) for November 11, 2020. In the last 24 hours, 366 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 269 are confirmed cases from 1,711 new PCR tests. There are 97 probable cases. pic.twitter.com/jlW6OD2ATG — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) November 11, 2020

Since March 14, there have been 18,339 cases of COVID-19 in Allegheny County residents, 1,588 hospitalizations and 453 deaths. Visit the county’s dashboard at https://t.co/nRT55ui6j7 for information on cases, testing and outcomes. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) November 11, 2020

Health officials say, as of Tuesday’s report, 232,858 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

The Allegheny County Health Department is asking residents to follow these guidelines to help control the spread:

• Pick up the phone when a Health Department case investigator calls and answer their questions;

• As we spend more time indoors around others, keep physical distance and wear masks;

• Avoid parties and gatherings, even among your family and friends.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: