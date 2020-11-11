Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The space race continues right here in Pittsburgh.
Astrobotic, a Pittsburgh-based space delivery service company, is teaming up with the University of Pittsburgh.
The partnership will research space technology and develop new software.
As they research the technology and software, they plan that the technology can help support moon landings and rover missions.
The work is already underway to develop a compact smart camera that could be used on future space missions.
You must log in to post a comment.