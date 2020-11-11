CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Attributes Sharp Rise In Cases To Community Spread From Halloween Celebrations
Research that will take us to outer space will happen right here in Pittsburgh.
Filed Under:Astrobotic, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Space Exploration, University Of Pittsburgh

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The space race continues right here in Pittsburgh.

Astrobotic, a Pittsburgh-based space delivery service company, is teaming up with the University of Pittsburgh.

The partnership will research space technology and develop new software.

As they research the technology and software, they plan that the technology can help support moon landings and rover missions.

The work is already underway to develop a compact smart camera that could be used on future space missions.

