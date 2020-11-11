By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Work has begun on a new version of the Black Lives Matter mural along the Allegheny River downtown.
The original artist painted over the mural over the weekend with black paint in order to repair and redevelop the mural with other artists.
Cameron Nesbit says he wants to get the community involved with the project.
The new mural has a black background with gold lettering.
“We’re doing the base coat now and it’s going to be a gold bevel type of feel, to give it that hip-hop culture looks, and for the inside of the letters, we’re leaving them hollow so, in the spring, we’re going to give opportunity for multiple artists to come and fill in and be a part of the mural for a bigger festival,” said Nesbit.
Details are still being worked out on the bigger festival.
Nesbit says he hopes to have the first part of the project completed by the middle of next week.
You must log in to post a comment.