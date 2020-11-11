Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – SWAT officers have arrested a man wanted in a deadly Brighton Heights shooting.
Pittsburgh Police say 24-year-old Laron Smith from the North Side was taken into custody on the 2800 block of Becker Street early Wednesday.
Smith was arrested in connection with Monday’s shooting that happened on Brighton Road at Davis Avenue.
Police say the victim is in his mid to late 20s and was shot several times in the upper body. Police officers used CPR on the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, Smith has been charged with criminal homicide and gun violations.
