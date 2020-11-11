WASHINGTON (KDKA) – With Thanksgiving about two weeks away, many Americans typically get together with a lot of family.

The CDC is not discouraging people from getting together for the holiday but rather they are asking people to take steps to ensure their safety.

The typical recommendations remain in place, wearing a mask, staying six feet apart from those you don’t live with, and frequent hand-washing.

New recommendations for Thanksgiving include bringing your own food, drinks, and utensils.

They also recommend avoiding going in and out of areas where food is being prepared, and to use disposable items like food containers.

For those planning to host Thanksgiving dinner, they recommend holding a small outdoor gathering, limiting the number of guests, and cleaning and disinfecting common areas often.

As Thanksgiving is a holiday of sharing food, the CDC says just one person should serve the food.

While it will be a challenge, the CDC says it’s important to have conversations with the family beforehand that way everyone knows what to expect.

To see the full list of recommendations, head to the CDC website.