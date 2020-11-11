Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The City of Pittsburgh has chosen its official Christmas tree.
A woman in the Hill District’s Crawford-Roberts community is donating a spruce tree to the city. Officials will cut the tree down on Saturday and load it onto a truck to be taken to the City-County Building.
Some roads will be closed Saturday morning as the tree makes its journey.
Our Forestry Division is happy to introduce #Pittsburgh to its official 2020 Christmas Tree!
This spruce, donated by Ms. Lee from the Hill District's Crawford-Roberts, is the 105th to grace the City-County Building. It'll be transported on Saturday! More: https://t.co/xhprZjsbUd pic.twitter.com/hEyz5bKFQX
— Pittsburgh Public Works (@PGHDPW) November 11, 2020
You must log in to post a comment.