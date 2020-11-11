CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reporting 366 More Cases And 5 More Deaths, Including A Patient In Their 20s
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The City of Pittsburgh has chosen its official Christmas tree.

(Photo Credit: Department of Public Works)

A woman in the Hill District’s Crawford-Roberts community is donating a spruce tree to the city. Officials will cut the tree down on Saturday and load it onto a truck to be taken to the City-County Building.

Some roads will be closed Saturday morning as the tree makes its journey.

