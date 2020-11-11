PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, continues to prep for Thanksgiving Dinner.
Apple Cherry Waldorf Salad
Ingredients:
- ¼ cup chopped toasted pecans
- ¼ cup chopped toasted walnuts
- ½ cup sour cream
- 2 tablespoons thinly sliced chives
- 3 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon honey (or more to taste)
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice (or more to taste)
- Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 3 stalks celery, thinly sliced
- 3 Honey Crisp apples, cored and cut into 1/2-inch pieces
- 1 cup green grapes, halved
- ½ – ¾ cup dried cherries
Filling:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spread the pecans and walnuts on a rimmed baking sheet and bake until lightly toasted, about 6 minutes. Cool completely and roughly chop.
Stir together the sour cream, chives, mayonnaise, honey, lemon juice, 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper to taste in a large bowl. Add the celery, apples, grapes, dried cherries and nuts and toss to combine; season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve immediately.
Serves: 6
Cranberry Sauce
Ingredients:
- 1 pound fresh cranberries, washed and picked over
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 strip orange peel
- 1 strip lemon peel
- 1 cup water
- 5 ounce jar Hot pepper jelly to taste
Directions:
Place fresh or frozen cranberries into a saucepan. Add 1 cup sugar, 1 strip orange and 1 strip of lemon zest along with the water to the pan and cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, until the sugar dissolves and the cranberries are soft, about 10 minutes. Increase the heat to medium and cook until the cranberries burst, about 12 minutes. Reduce the heat to low and stir in the entire jar of red pepper jelly. Cool to room temperature before serving.
