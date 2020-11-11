By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The former Pennsylvania education secretary has been tapped for an agency review team that will help President-elect Joe Biden’s transition.
On Wednesday Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf commended Biden for selecting Pedro Rivera as one of almost two dozen people to serve on the agency review team for the U.S. Department of Education.
“Pedro Rivera was an excellent secretary of education for Pennsylvania and he is a tremendous choice by President-elect Biden to help prepare the education efforts of the next administration,” said Gov. Wolf in a statement.
“Pedro’s leadership was critical to rebuilding strong relationships to local school communities and improving the quality of education in our state.”
According to the Biden-Harris transition website, agency review teams have to understand the operations of each agency to ensure a smooth transfer of power.
Rivera left the Wolf administration after the board of Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology in Lancaster hired him to be its next president.
