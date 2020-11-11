By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – In places where hunting is permitted, Pennsylvania is asking hunters to share their harvest.

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding says that food insecurity is high right now and that more than 2 million Pennsylvanians are struggling to find a meal.

“In a year of challenges, Hunters Sharing the Harvest is a reliable tradition that offers us some bright light,” said Redding. “It’s a shining example of the good that can happen when public sector support and private sector generosity work together to solve a problem. A well-stocked freezer is not universal; more than 2 million Pennsylvanians are at risk for hunger and the simple act of sharing can help to fight that hunger.”

According to Redding, donating some venison could be a big help, and that a whole deer could be used to donate up to 200 meals.

A non-profit, Hunters Sharing The Harvest, coordinates the donation, processes them, and then distributes vension to those facing food insecurity.

The non-profit recorded record donations in 2019, receiving more than 160,00 pounds of venison that were then distributed to provide 822,000 meals to those in need.

“Now more than ever, we need the support of Pennsylvanians as we work to feed the growing number of people facing food insecurity,” said Hunger-Free Pennsylvania Executive Director Sheila Christopher. “This partnership with Hunters Sharing the Harvest is critical to maintaining a steady supply of lean, high-protein product that is often difficult for our member food banks to source.”

Hunters interested in being a part of the program can learn more by visiting Hunters Sharing The Harvest’s website.