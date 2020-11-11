CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Attributes Sharp Rise In Cases To Community Spread From Halloween Celebrations
The district reported four positive COVID-19 cases in the past 48 hours.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Keystone Oaks School District is moving to online classes and will stay on a remote learning schedule for the remainder of the week.

The district reported four positive coronavirus cases in the past 48 hours, with the most recent being at Myrtle Avenue Elementary School.

Parents were alerted to the change via a letter from the district superintendent, saying the move allows buildings to be cleaned and to quarantine and isolate any new cases that may be reported in the next couple of days.

