(AP/KDKA) — The largest teachers union in Pennsylvania is demanding that school districts in nearly two dozen counties with the worst coronavirus outbreaks have students temporarily learn from home.

The state recommends virtual instruction in counties with a “substantial” level of community transmission — a number that has been rising rapidly as the virus surges statewide and across the nation. Twenty-three Pennsylvania counties were deemed to have substantial levels of community spread for two consecutive weeks in the state’s latest weekly survey.

Some Pennsylvania districts have gone their own way in spite of the state guidance, offering classroom instruction five days a week or using a hybrid model in which students go to school part-time and learn from home part-time. Schools, to this point, have not been seen as significant sources of spread.

But with colder weather about to set in and virus cases already skyrocketing, the Pennsylvania State Education Association said Wednesday that it’s time for schools to heed public health advice.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 4,711 new cases of coronavirus and 59 additional deaths on Wednesday.

“We must follow these guidelines to the letter. It’s the best way for us to slow the spread of this virus and keep our students, staff, and their families safe,” said Rich Askey, the union president.

He added: “It is absolutely unacceptable for any school district to disregard the advice of medical professionals and scientists during a pandemic and put the safety of students, staff, and their families at risk.”

The state’s coronavirus guidelines for schools are not mandatory, and the administration of Gov. Tom Wolf has said it has no plans to reimpose a statewide shutdown order. Wolf closed schools last spring, and students spent the rest of the academic year learning virtually.

The Pennsylvania School Boards Association said that schools should consult with state education and health officials, as well as local health officials, as they make decisions about whether to offer in-person or remote instruction.

The latest data recommend that Lawrence and Armstrong counties go fully remote. Up in the air are Butler and Mercer counties. The numbers are ticking up for both, and if community transmission continues, the state will make the same recommendation on Friday.

As for Allegheny, Beaver, Washington, Fayette and Westmoreland counties, things are still going smoothly for schools there.

Mars Area High School is shutting down through Dec. 1, Central Catholic is closed on Thursday, Beaver Area School District is closing all district buildings until Dec. 1 and Avonworth School District is closing all buildings Nov. 12-24.

For North Hills School District, the COVID-19 tracker reports 21 active cases, but students remain in the building.

