By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Pennsylvania is once again reporting a record high number of new coronavirus cases. Shattering a record from just yesterday.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 4,711 new cases of Coronavirus and 59 additional deaths Wednesday.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 243,368 since Tuesday’s report, according to the state’s data.

The health department is reminding Pennsylvanians that mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19,” the department says.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days, between Nov. 4-10, is 354,972 with 23,786 positive cases, according to the Health Department. There were 43,158 PCR test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The statewide death toll has risen to 9,145.

There are 2,888,761 patients across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Approximately 2% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;

Approximately 36% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Approximately 20% are ages 65 or older.

The state Health Department numbers show there are 28,142 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 5,932 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 34,077 cases. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 5,922 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 13,036 of total cases are among state health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: