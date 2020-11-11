Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh International Airport made a huge announcement on Tuesday, introducing “xBridge.”
xBridge is a new technology testing center inside the airport.
Blue Sky News, the airport’s publication, reported there is a new 10,000 square-foot innovation center inside the terminal at the end of concourse B.
xBridge will include a design studio, mockups of various parts of the airport, and other items to help create solutions for various aviation challenges.
