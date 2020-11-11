PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The hill at the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall in Oakland is filled with American flags.

Each flag has been placed in the ground on the hill to honor veterans from the Pittsburgh area.

Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall is calling the tribute “Fill The Hill.”

Throughout the rest of the month, people can go to the Soldiers & Sailors website and sponsor a flag in honor of a veteran in their life.

Once sponsored, a flag will be placed on the front lawn of the building and the veteran’s name added to the Soldiers & Sailors website as part of the tribute.

According to organizers, more than 600 flags have been sponsored so far.

Wednesday night at sunset, luminaries will be placed near these flags for a light up the hill tribute.

Businesses and individuals also had the opportunity to sponsor a luminary that will be used to illuminate all of the flags at sunset.

The flags will remain on the lawn throughout November.