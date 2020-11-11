This year’s Stem Month Pittsburgh kicks off November 9- 30th featuring various companies to educate and celebrate Pittsburgh leading the way into the future of STEM education and careers.

KDKA-TV, in partnership with the CGI founded STEM Month, as an annual tribute of Pittsburgh’s dedication to STEM, not only within the City of Pittsburgh but the communities, and the organizations that operate within it and around it. The foundation of the present and future is built on Science and Technology.

Now more than ever, it is important to educate and guide our society about STEM education and careers to keep us moving forward. During the tribute to STEM Month, we highlight various businesses and organizations that are driving us forward with their STEM initiatives, as well as educate for future generations. Through a community campaign and interview discussion, we hear updates on what is ahead and how what’s happening in Pittsburgh is affecting the region and the world.

Through community outreach, students are introduced to STEM-related jobs through interaction with STEM professionals. Students learn how concepts and essential STEM skills apply to the work environment. In addition, Technology and Innovation giants from across the country have been setting up shop in Pittsburgh. With the number of global tech companies and local start-ups spreading across the city, Pittsburgh has undeniably developed into an “East Coast Silicon Valley.” We are the future!

EVENTS:

– TUNE INTO KDKA-TV all month long to hear stories and highlights on various corporations involved in how Pittsburgh is paving the way for STEM education and careers on KDKA TV PTL show

Grab your family and plan to Watch Pittsburgh Today Live every day from 9a-10a on KDKA-TV and 1pm -2pm on WPCW-TV to hear more about Stem projects and programs in the region.

KDKA TV Williams STEM Fest, presented by Verizon and in partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Western Pennsylvania brings to you an interactive educational and inspiring STEM-related show filled with hands-on interactive science and fun. The show will air on November 30th 9a-10am on Pittsburgh Today Live, CBSN and 1pm-2pm on CW station.

Don’t miss the exciting interactive STEM Fest fun.