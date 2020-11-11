CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reporting 366 More Cases And 5 More Deaths, Including A Patient In Their 20s
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:412 Fanatics, 412 for Life, Daisy Jade, Fan Cave, Fan N'ATion, FNAT, KDKA, Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Sports Fans, Pittsburgh's CW, Rich Walsh, Special Edition, Sports Fans

PLEASE NOTE: UPDATED TIMES!

You may have noticed that JP Roofing FAN N’ATION was pre-empted last week due to the election coverage. But you can still catch our FAN CAVE AWARDS SPECIAL EDITION at a special time this Saturday!

Tune in Saturday, NOVEMBER 14 at 12:00 PM  & 7:30 PM on KDKA-TV or live stream on CBSN Pittsburgh on KDKA.com. You can also watch an encore episode later that evening at 11:30 PM on Pittsburgh’s CW! Set your DVRs…You won’t want to miss it!

Follow us for more show updates:

Comments