By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — UPMC is encouraging people to keep up with daily hygiene routines – like social distancing, thorough hand-washing and mask wearing in public places – as coronavirus cases rise across the region.

“We understand fatigue, but we must caution everyone, stay vigilant,” Dr. Donald Yealy, UPMC senior medical director and chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine, said.

Doctors within the UPMC system held a news conference Wednesday morning to discuss coronavirus pandemic preparedness.

During the briefing, the doctors reported seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases in its Altoona and Western Maryland facilities.

As for the immediate Western Pennsylvania area, UPMC officials say on Tuesday we hit the same seven-day average as we had in July.

They also expect to see a continued rise as the holidays approach, and urged people to take caution.

“We are asking everybody to change their behavior over the holiday season,” said Dr. Rachel Sackrowitz, the chief medical officer of the UPMC ICU Service Center. “It is important for all of us to modify how we celebrate now so we can be together with our extended family in the future.”

The health system says so far it’s only using 7% of its total in-patient capacity for coronavirus treatment. They also say ICU stays and ventilator use have dropped by 50% compared to the spring.

The doctors are urging everyone to keep up with mask wearing. They say studies are showing the importance of them with virus exposure.

They are also asking people to “keep yourself healthy,” which means getting the flu shot and keeping up with your health care visits.